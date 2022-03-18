arena Swim of the Week: Chloe Kim Climbs 13-14 Ranks With 16:16 1650 Free

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Scarlet Aquatics’ Chloe Kim was one of several of the club’s swimmers to perform well at the New Jersey Junior Olympics meet last weekend, highlighted by her standout showing in the 1650 freestyle.

Kim dropped more than 16 seconds from her best time in the mile, clocking 16:16.21 to move into 24th all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group.

The 14-year-old held a previous best time of 16:32.85, set at the same meet last year, which ranks her as the 18th-fastest 13-year-old in history.

Kim’s swim also crushed the New Jersey LSC age group record which had been on the books for 29 years. The previous mark belonged to Katie Egan, who swam a time of 16:28.59 back in March 1993.

Kim broke a second NJ LSC record in the 500 free, doing so in the opening half of the 1000 at the meet. Kim touched in 4:46.34, breaking the 39-year-old record of 4:51.46 set by Julianne Brossman in March 1983.

The time in the 500 also moves Kim into 43rd in 13-14 age group history, and improves on her previous best time of 4:51.75 set last November.

