Santamans Clocks World’s #12 50 Free in Day 1 Prelims of French Nats

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS

Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017

Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg

50-meter course

Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM

Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun

Meet Central

Start Lists

Results

International veterans Jérémy Stravius and Mehdy Metella race to the top 2 spots in the men’s 50 fly, as the swimmers were separate by hundredths. Stravius was the fastest man of the morning, touching the wall in 23.68 to land just outside the World’s top 20 this year. Metella, who currently ranks #12 in the world, was just off his season best this morning with a 23.77.

Though she’s better known internationally for her freestyle talents, Charlotte Bonnet showed off her breaststroke skills on day 1. Bonnet led prelims of the 100 breast, clocking in at 1:09.89 to post the only sub-1:10 time of the morning. Not far behind, however, was Solene Gallego, who posted a 1:10.07 to land 2nd seed for the final.

Sprint standout Anna Santamans blasted the only sub-25 of the morning in the 50 free. Santamans cranked out a 24.93, which now ties her at #12 in the world with Italy’s Silvia Di Pietro. Behind her, fellow sprint star Melanie Henique was just over a tenth shy of her lifetime best 25.11, as she touched in 25.26.

Additional Top Seeds: