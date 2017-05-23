NHSCA Announces Scholar Athletes of the Year

The National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) has announced the 2017 High School Academic All-Americans for the 2016/17 school year. The award recognizes those student-athletes who have excelled both in the field of play and in the classroom.

163 Academic All-Americans were selected this year. Honorees came from 12 different sports, and swimming claimed 9 of the 162 spots.

“This year’s Academic All Americans are the epitome of what a student-athlete is,” NHSCA CEO Bobby Ferraro said. “Not only do they excel on the playing field, mat, court, pool, and track, but they also excel in the classroom, these student-athletes are leaders in and out of the classroom and are the future leaders of tomorrow. We are proud to deem them Academic All Americans.

Class of 2019 swimming NHSCA Academic All Americans:

Cora Dupre competed for Mariemont High School in Ohio. Coached by Kevin Maness, she placed three times at state and received All State honors both her freshman and sophomore year. Out of the pool, she maintained a GPA of 3.7.

Class of 2018 swimming NHSCA Academic All Americans:

Olivia Grossklaus (Arizona) competed for Red Mountain High School. Coached by Michael Peterson, she finishined 1 st in the 100 Fly and 3 rd in the 50 Free at State Championships. She maintained a GPA of 3.9 this school year. This ranked Olivia 35/868 students in her class.

Class of 2017 NHSCA Academic All Americans:

Peter Baltes is a senior from Pennsylvania. He will be attending Notre Dame this coming fall. Competing for Central Bucks High School West, Baltes finshed in the top 16 at State Championships three times in his career. He finished high school ranked #34 academically in his class, with a GPA of 3.9.

Freestyler and Iowa high school record holder Mykenzie Leehy competed for Lewis Central High School. Coached by Bruce Schomburg, she placed 4 times at state Championships during her swimming career. Ranked #55 in her class with a 4.0 GPA, she will be swimming for the University of Houston in the fall.

A full list of NHSCA 2017 Academic All Americans:

Class of 2020

Konner Doucet (Wrestling)

Dalton Harkins (Wrestling)

Thomas McCormick (Wrestling)

Trevor Nugent (Wrestling)

Class of 2019

Ian Arnold (Wrestling)

Raegan Ashby (Volleyball)

Earl Blake (Wrestling)

Brett Bober (Wrestling)

John Carroll (Wrestling)

Marcus Castillo (Wrestling)

Brysen Collier (Wrestling)

Aidan Connet (Wrestling

Tyler Crew (Wrestling)

Jack (Wrestling)

Cora Dupre (Swimming)

Benjamin Fielding (Wrestling)

Nick Florschutz (Wrestling)

Kekana Fouret (Wrestling)

Ryan Garlitz (Wrestling)

Tyler Glynn (Wrestling)

Henry Hague (Wrestling)

Josh Heindselman (Wrestling)

Daniel Ivko (Wrestling)

Umer Khan (Wrestling)

Meredith Kiekintveld (Track and Field)

Kathryn Lyons (Water polo and Swimming)

Sean McCormick (Wrestling)

Jaxon Miller (Wrestling)

Santino Morina (Football and Wrestling)

Ryan Morrow (Wrestling)

Joey Perkins (Wrestling)

Wyatt Pfau (Wrestling)

Anna Tod (Soccer)

Savanna White (Volleyball)

Collin Yinger (Wrestling)

Class of 2018

Zach Alexander (Wrestling)

Grant Aronoff (Wrestling)

Michael Beard (Wrestling)

Mason Berges (Basketball)

Josh Burrus (Wrestling)

Cameron Calabrese (Track and Field)

Logan Chappell (Wrestling)

Makayla Christensen (Soccer)

Nate Clements (Wrestling)

Andrew Cota (Wrestling)

P.J. Crane (Wrestling)

Sean Crumbliss (Wrestling)

Brendan Devine (Wrestling)

Andrew Esses (Tennis)

Derek Giallombardo (Wrestling)

Kade Grigsby (Wrestling)

Gavin Grime (Wrestling)

Olivia Grossklaus (Swimming)

Tanner Harris (Wrestling)

Adam Henderson (Wrestling)

Christian Hernandez (Wrestling)

Chris Hisey (Wrestling)

Alex Isbrandt (Wrestling )

Chris Johnson (Wrestling)

Ryan Karoly (Wrestling)

Jude Lloyd (Wrestling)

Ryan Luth (Wrestling)

Matt Mitchler (Wrestling)

Dailen Presgrove (Wrestling)

Cade Ridley (Wrestling)

Mark Salvatore (Wrestling)

Avery Sanchez (Soccer)

Chloe Sands (Tennis)

Helen Schawe (Swimming)

Kai Sexson (Wrestling)

Grant Speer (Wrestling)

Joe Taylor (Wrestling)

Grayson Timmins (Basketball)

Christopher Vasquez (Wrestling)

Jadon Williams (Wrestling)

Cole Wyman (Wrestling)

Luke Young (Wrestling)

Class of 2017