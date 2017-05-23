Dublin Community Swim Team Coach Daniel Ave Passes Away

Daniel Ave, an age group coach with the Dublin Community Swim Team (DCST) in Dublin, Ohio, has passed away.

Ave, who was the lead age group coach for the 9/10 group, died on Thursday. An experienced swim coach, having been coaching for more than 30 years of his life, Ave served swimming communities in three different states. His career brought him from his home state of Ohio, then to Illinois and as far west as Oregon in the pacific northwest, until his most recent stint with DCST. He served on zone coaching staff in all three states, and was inducted into the Seaside High School (OR) Hall of Fame for coaching the 1998 Seaside boys to an Oregon high school state title.

Ave held positions as both assistant and head coach at various clubs in his long career, as well as serving as coach for multiple high school teams in all three states that he worked in. He is survived by his wife Lori, as well as his children Sheridan and twins William and Olivia. A GoFundMe account in his name is available right here to support the Ave family.