Indian Swimmer Virdhawal Vikram Khade

Virdhawal Vikram Khade Ek Indian Swimmer Hai. Unhone Beijing 2008 Olympics Me 50 Meter, 100 Meter Aur 200 Meter Freestyle Swimming Event Me Bhaag Liya, 100m Freestyle Me Veer Ne Indian National Record Ko Todte Hue Behtreen Performance Kiya Lekin Semifinals Ke Liye Qualify Nahi Kar Ske. Veer Ne 16th Nov 2010 Me India Ko 24 Saal Baad Asian Games Me Medal Dilaya, Khade Ne 50m Butterfly Me Bronze Medal Hasil Karke India Ko Asian Games 2010 Me Medal Dilaya.

Virdhawal Vikram Khade 50m, 100m, 200m Freestyle Ke National Record Holder Hai. Khade Senior National Champion Bhi Rah Chuke Hai Unhone 2006 Me 50,100,200m Freestyle Ke Sath 50m Butterfly Me Record Bnaye The. South Asian Game Me Veer Ne 6 Gold Medal Ke Sath 3 Game Record Ko Apne Name Kiya Tha Aur 33rd National Game, Guwahati Me Veer Ne 6 Gold Medal Ke Sath 5 Games Record Apne Name Kiye The.

Virdhawal Khade Nihar Ameen Ke Under Practice Krte The Jo Ki Banglore Ke Dolphin Academy Ke Owner Hai.

A Few Of His Best Timings Are:-

50m Freestyle: 22.58sec* Clocked At The Age Group Asian Games, Japan, August 2009

100m Freestyle: 49.47sec Clocked At The Commonwealth Youth Games, Pune, India, October 2008

200m Freestyle: 1:49.86sec Clocked At The Commonwealth Youth Games, Pune, India, October 2008

400m Freestyle: 4:01.87sec Clocked At The 51st MILO/PRAM Malaysia Invitation Open, May 2008

50m Butterfly: 24.25sec Clocked At The Commonwealth Youth Games, Pune, India, October 2008

Virdhawal Khade Has Been Recommended For The Arjuna Awards 2010 In The Swimming Category.

50m Butterfly Video Of Virdhawal Khade In Asian Games 2010:-

