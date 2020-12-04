SSPC: Trey Freeman on Mentally & Physically Rebounding After a Serious Injury

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Trey Freeman, who has recently returned to competition for Florida. Freeman takes us through his last couple of years, which have been largely spent recovering from a knee injury sustained his freshman season. Freeman describes the difficulties, largely mental, that come with trying to get back to a place you had previously been after being derailed in a manner like this.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.