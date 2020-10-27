SSPC: Tim Connery is So Versatile, He Rotates What His Best Stroke Is

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Tim Connery, our #3 Recruit in the Top 20 NCAA Recruits for the Class of 2021. Connery recently made headlines by recommitting to Texas and we address that, bringing up how the recruiting climate has shifted to committing when you’re much younger than years past. We also address Connery’s versatility and Connery surprised me by saying his favorite stroke actually rotates throughout the year.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.