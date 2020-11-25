SSPC: Robert Howard Discusses Where Swimming Goes After ISL Season 2

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Robert Howard to discuss his ISL experience with the DC Trident in the Budapest Bubble. Howard talked through what the ISL is hoping to accomplish, namely bringing a level of excitement and professionalism to swimming. Howard explains this would require change if the ISL were to become a real model for professional swimming, change like moving away from your college coach to train with your team once you’ve exhausted your NCAA eligibility, much like football or basketball.

Now, who knows if the ISL will be around for another season and if so what it could evolve into, but it is certainly fun to dream of how a truly professional swimming league could change the whole landscape of what a pro swimmer lifestyle looks like.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

