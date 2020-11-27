SSPC: Maggie Macneil on Converting Short Course Success to a LCM World Title

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Canadian world champion and NCAA standout for the Michigan Wolverines, Maggie Macneil . Macneil took us through what her quarantine period looked like from training in London (her hometown in Canada) to Toronto to finally making her way back to Ann Arbor.

Macneil also shares her experience at the 2019 World Championships, where she won the 100 fly individually and helped Canada to 2 bronze medals in the 4×100 free and medley relays. Macneil walks through managing nerves, observing her role models, and how she converted her short course success into the 50m pool.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

