SSPC: Caroline Burckle on Setting Visual Goals Vs. Time Goals in the Pool

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 2008 Olympian and NCAA champion Caroline Burckle. Caroline has a very unique perspective when it comes to swimming. While her brother Clark will tell you that he was always focused on times and stats, Caroline set goals in a much different way. She saw herself at Olympic trials, or winning the NCAA meet, but never had a time in mind for her races. Burckle just knew what she wanted to do and worked toward it until she got there.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

