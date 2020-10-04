SwimSwam Podcast: Clark Burckle on How to Swim Fast and Stay Buff as You Age

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 2012 Olympian and NCAA Champion Clark Burckle. If there’s anything you need to know about Clark, it’s this. Clark shows up on any pool deck TODAY and he will be buff. And he will swim faster than you. Clark can always swim fast. He even admitted to popping a 53.1 100 breast at an Arizona alumni meet after a day on the golf course. He also opens up about his transfer from Florida to Arizona and how he matured through the entire process.

