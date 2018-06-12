Sprinter/Water Polo Dual Athlete Jared Martin Commits to Cal Lutheran

Grover Beach, California’s Jared Martin has committed to California Lutheran University for 2018-19. Martin is a senior at Arroyo Grande High School who specializes in sprint freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke and is still a relative newcomer to the sport.

From his sophomore to his junior season he dropped nearly five seconds in his 100 free, going from 52.0 to 47.22 on a relay. In the 50 free, he went 23.48 as a sophomore and 22.13 at the Pac-8 League finals this season. In club swimming, where he competes unattached under his high school coach, Russell Peterson, Martin notched PBs of 25.12 in the LCM 50 free and 56.55 in the LCM 100 free last summer at Western Zone Senior Championships.

Martin has earned first team all-league honors in the Pac-8 in both swimming and water polo (he was the starting goalie for the Eagles). He was named to the All-County First Team for San Luis Obispo County his junior year. Also during his junior season, he was a key member of the school record-setting 400 free relay that went 3:07.89 in a swim-off at 2017 CIF State Championships and earned All-American honors.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.13 flat start / 21.64 relay split

100 free – 49.18 flat start / 47.22 relay split

100 fly – 53.50

100 back – 55.40

The CLU Kingsmen finished 38th at the 2018 NCAA Division III Championships.

