Sprinter Nani Welsh Sends Verbal to D2 Powerhouse Drury

Kansas City, Missouri-native Nani Welsh has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Drury University beginning in the fall of 2018. She will join

who also pledged her commitment to the Panthers for 2018-19.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to Drury University! Not only do they have an incredible swim program and coaching staff, they also have the academic programs that I am interested in. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and family for supporting me and I can’t wait to grow as a student-athlete at Drury! Go Panthers!”

Walsh is a senior at Park Hill High School. She placed seventh in the 100 free (52.54) and eighth in the 200 free (1:55.03) at the 2017 MSHSAA Girls State Swimming Championship, and she led off a pair of Park Hill freestyle relays that scored in the consolation finals. Walsh swims year-round for Tsunami Swim Team of Kansas City with head coach Tom Kleiboeker. After the Missouri high school state meet she wrapped up short-course season with a trio of best times at Columbia Sectionals: 100/200 breast and 200 IM. She then updated her lifetime LCM bests in her main events (50/100/200 free and 100 breast) at NCSA Summer Championship.

Walsh would have scored points for the Panthers at the 2017 GLVC Championships in the A final of the 100 free and the B finals of the 200 free and 100 breast. Her top SCY times include:

50 free – 24.50

100 free – 52.05

200 free – 1:54.19

100 breast – 1:07.91

200 IM – 2:12.71

Hey I got my life sort of together and verbally committed to swim, study, and such for Drury University! pic.twitter.com/KrUlmZc4XR — Naw-Nee (@NaniWelsh) October 19, 2017

