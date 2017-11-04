UNC-Wilmington Secures Verbal from Back/IM Specialist Brent Hoshall

Brent Hoshall of Pinehurst, North Carolina has announced his verbal commitment to swim for the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in the class of 2022. Future teammate Avery Gambill has also indicated he plans to swim for the Seahawks in the fall.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at UNC-Wilmington. I am thankful for the opportunity to join such a great team and coaching staff. Go Seahawks!”

Hoshall is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Pinecrest High School. He is a member of the National Honor Society, FCA, and Student 2 Student. He is a four-time North Carolina 4A state finalist in individual events. At the 2017 NCHSAA 4A State Championships he placed 11th in the 100 back (52.65 ) and 14th in the 200 IM (1:57.86) individually, contributing to Pinecrest’s 29th-place team finish.

Hoshall swims year-round for Sandhills Sand Sharks, where he specializes in backstroke, IM and freestyle. He won the B final in the 200 back and the C finals of the 200 IM and 400 IM at the 2017 Greensboro Sectionals. He also placed 18th in the 100 back and emerged with new PBs in the 200 free, 100/200 back, and 200/400 IM. He finished long-course season with a B-final performance in the 100 back, and new 100 back and 400 IM times, at Nashville Futures. He also updated his 50 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly times over the course of the summer.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:48.67

100 back – 51.29

50 back – 24.98

400 IM – 4:04.48

200 IM – 1:54.16

200 free – 1:43.78

