Sydney Pickrem: “I Was Finally Able to Swim IM and Breast” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

TEXAS VS. TEXAS A&M

Results

Hosted by Texas A&M

Friday, November 3rd

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

The Aggies had 2 swimmers, Béryl Gastaldello and Sydney Pickrem, pick up multiple individual wins. Gastaldello swept the sprints, outswimming Texas’ Rebecca Millard in the 50 free 22.30 to 22.68. In the 100 free, Miller flipped with a 3-tenth advantage at the 50, but Gastaldello hammered home in 25.17 to run her down and take the win in 49.16 to Millard’s 49.36.

Pickrem’s first win came in the 200 breast. She trailed teammate Anna Belousova (2:10.44) at the halfway mark, but started to close the gap on the 3rd 50. She pulled even with Belousova as they approached the finish, getting her hands to the wall to win it by a hundredth in 2:10.43. Pickrem had another close race in the 400 IM with teammate Monika Gonzalez (4:12.23). They were fairly even heading into the final leg, as Pickrem took the edge on backstroke but Gonzalez closed the gap on breaststroke. Pickrem was able to hold on to her narrow lead to win it in 4:12.09.