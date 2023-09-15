Sprinter Haiden Schoessel Announces Commitment To ASU (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Haiden Schoessel of Grover, Missouri, has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at Arizona State University. Schoessel, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, is in her final year at Eureka High School, and will arrive in Tempe next fall.

She shared with SwimSwam why she decided on ASU, saying “I chose ASU because the team made me feel so welcome and at home. Also I don’t think a more picturesque facility and campus exists!”

Schoessel, a member of Rockwood Swim Club, is a sprint freestyle specialist. She capped off her long course season this summer at the NCSA Summer Championships, where she placed 8th in the 50m free with a time of 26.57 in prelims. She also advanced to finals in the 100m freestyle, where she secured 21st with a season best time of 57.91.

Earlier in the year, Schoessel represented her high school at the Missouri High School State Championships (Class 2). She successfully defended her state title in the 50 and added a win in the 100 free, going times of 23.02 and 50.11, respectively. Her performance in the 100 marked a new personal best time by half a second.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 22.81

100 free – 50.11

200 free – 1:52.92

The Sun Devils finished 5th as a team at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships, then went on to take 27th at the NCAA Championships. However, by the time that Schoessel arrives on campus, ASU will have transitioned to the Big 12 Conference.

Schoessel’s personal best time in the 50 freestyle would have made her the team’s top performer last season in the 50 freestyle. Erin Milligan owned the top time at 22.82, with Lindsay Looney (22.91) and Natalia Fryckowska (22.98) also cracking the 23-second barrier this past year. Schoessel’s arrival is timely, as Milligan is the only one of that group that will still be there next fall.

With her commitment, Schoessel joins Payden Rafferty, Jordan Greber, and Alexa Reyna in the Sun Devil’s incoming class next fall. Rafferty and Greber are backstrokers, while Reyna is a distance freestyler.

