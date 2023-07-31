Winter Juniors Qualifier Payden Rafferty Commits to Arizona State For 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Payden Rafferty of Urbandale, Iowa has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Arizona State beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

“I am super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming journey at Arizona State University! I’d like to thank my friends, family, and coaches who helped me get to where I am today! Also, a huge thank you to the ASU coaching staff for this amazing opportunity! Can’t wait for what’s next! Forks up😈🔱”

Rafferty swims for the DSMY Marlins out of Des Moines, Iowa. She most recently competed at Des Moines Sectionals. There she made finals in both backstroke events, finishing sixth in the 100 back (1:04.77) and ninth in the 200 back (2:19.26).

This past spring, she swam at the Iowa Short Course State Championships. She finaled in all seven of her individual events. She was highlighted by second place finishes in the 100 (55.17) and 200 back (1:59.85) as well as a third place finish in the 500 free (4:57.66). Her 500 free was a personal best time.

Rafferty enters her senior year this fall at Waukee Senior High School. Last November, she was a state runner up as she was second in the 50 free (23.92) and 100 back (55.74).

Her best SCY times are:

100 back: 54.34

200 back: 1:59.28

50 free: 23.53

The Arizona State women were fifth out of eight teams at Pac-12s this past season.

Her best times have the potential to make an immediate impact. Her best 100 back would have made the ‘C’ final and is only 0.10 seconds off of the ‘B’ final. In addition, her 200 back would have been just off of making the ‘C’ final.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.