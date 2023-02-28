Canadian Junior Pan Pacs Finalist Jordan Greber Commits To ASU With Pac-12 Scoring Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jordan Greber, a 2022 junior Pan Pacs finalist out of Grand Prarie, Alberta, verbally committed to swim for the Arizona State Sun devils starting in the fall of 2024. She joins a recruiting class consisting of swimmers such as Alexa Reyna, the #14th-ranked swimmer in the high school class of 2024.

I am thrilled to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coach for all their support along the way. Go Sun Devils!

Greber competes for the Grand Prarie Pirhanas, where she races primarily in short course meters. However, she recently competed in her first-ever yards meet two weeks ago—the CSA President’s Day Senior meet. At that meet, she set best times in the 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM. While most of her best yards times are faster than her meters times converted, the exception is the 200 back, where her converted short course meters best time is nearly two seconds faster than her actual best yards time.

Had Greber competed at the most recent Pac-12 championships, both her 100 and 200 back times would have ‘B’ finaled, while her 400 IM time would have ‘C’ finaled. Greber’s 100 and 200 back times would also have been second on the ASU team this season, just behind Charli Brown‘s 52.99 and 1:56.32.

Best Times, SCY:

100 Back: 53.98

200 Back: 1:58.67

200 IM: 2:04.47

400 IM: 4:23.39

Best Times, SCM:

100 Back: 1:00.04

200 Back: 2:09.69 (1:56.83 converted to yards)

200 IM: 2:21.91

400 IM: 4:52.46

Internationally, Greber represents Canada. She competed for her country last summer at the 2022 Junior Pan Pac Championships, where she finished seventh in the 200 back (2:15.43), 14th in the 100 back (1:02.98), 29th in the 200 IM (2:22.56), and 35th in the 50 free (27.60).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.