Hudson Williams Breaks Adam Chaney’s Ohio HS Records in 50 FR (19.55), 100 FR (42.98)

2023 OHIO HIGH SCHOOL STATE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS – DIVISION I

Scotty Buff’s record-breaking 100 fly time of 44.97 wasn’t the only highlight from last weekend’s Ohio Division I Championships.

Olentangy Liberty senior Hudson Williams broke two Ohio state records in the 50 free (19.55) and 100 free (42.98), both belonging to current University of Florida junior Adam Chaney. In the 50, the NC State commit broke Chaney’s mark of 19.62 from 2020, moving up to No. 41 all-time in the boys’ 17-18 national age group (NAG) rankings. In the 100, Williams took down Chaney’s record of 43.27 from 2019, ranking as the 37th-fastest swimmer ever in his age group.

Williams first broke 20 seconds in the 50 free at December’s Winter Juniors with a time of 19.88. He won the 50 free title at last year’s state meet with a 20.09.

Upper Arlington senior Grant Gooding missed out on a state record by just .01 seconds in the 100 breast. The Louisville commit triumphed in a time of 53.54, just a blink behind Jake Foster’s mark of 53.53 from 2019. Gooding also placed second in the 200 IM (1:47.85) behind Westerville Central junior Chase Swearingen (1:46.67). A Kentucky commit, Swearingen also placed second in the 100 fly with a 48.21 behind Buff.

Cal commit Thackston McMullan swept the 200 free (1:35.86) and 500 free (4:26.26) to lead Cincinnati St. Xavier to a team victory. It’s the 23rd title in the past 25 years for St. Xavier, which had a 13-year winning streak going until its runner-up finish last season. McMullan also led off St. Xavier’s winning 200 free relay team with a 20.54 split and anchored its victorious 400 free relay with a 43.52 split.

Future University of Florida teammates Jonny Marshall and Buff battled for the 100 back crown, with Marshall coming out on top by four-tenths with a 46.31 to cap off his three-peat. Marshall, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound Firestone senior, just missed Carson Foster’s state record of 46.28. He also placed second in the 200 free for the second year in a row with a 1:35.93 right behind McMullan.

Boys’ Team Scores

Cincinnati St. Xavier – 247 Upper Arlington – 156 Dublin Jerome – 124 Powell Olentangy Liberty – 118 Cleveland St. Ignatius – 90

At the girls’ Division I meet, Dublin Coffman junior Emily Brown shaved nearly a second off the state record in the 200 free with a time of 1:45.88. The University of Tennessee commit lowered the previous mark of 1:46.78 set by Cincinnati Ursuline’s Alisabeth Marsteller back in 2014. Brown pulled off a three-peat in both the 200 free and the 500 free, which she won in 4:51.17. She dropped more than a second in the 200 free, but she was about two seconds slower than her winning time from last year in the 500 free (4:45.47).

Cincinnati St Ursula Academy sophomore Addie Robillard brought home state titles in the 200 IM (2:00.05) and 100 breast (1:00.31), while New Albany senior Carly Meeting joined her as a champion in multiple events between her wins in the 100 free (49.93) and 100 back (53.73). Dublin Jerome won the 400 free relay (3:23.91) to clinch the team title by just 10 points over Upper Arlington, which claimed the 200 free relay title (1:33.30). Upper Arlington was led by sophomore Hayden Hollingsworth, who won the 50 free in 22.84.

In the 100 fly, Avon junior Alex Downing reached the wall first in a time of 55.04. She became the first girl from Lorain County to win a state title since 1995. Downing also placed second in the 100 back (54.59) behind Meeting.

Girls’ Team Scores