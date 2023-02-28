Olympic Swimmer Jack Burnell Gets Engaged to English Singer Ella Henderson

British Olympic swimmer Jack Burnell is newly-engaged, forming Britain’s newest power couple with musician an X Factor star Ella Henderson.

The two became engaged while on vacation in Mauritius in January. The post on Burnell’s page has over 7,000 likes, while the post on Henderson’s page has over 166,000 likes.

Both hail from Linconshire county of northeastern England, and both have had success in their respective careers.

Burnell, 29, is an open water swimmer who represented the UK at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. He initially finished 5th at the Olympic 10km race, but was disqualified after receiving two yellow cards for unnecessary contact.

Earlier that year, he won a silver medal in the 10km race at the European Open Water Swimming Championships.

Burnell retired from swimming in 2021 after finishing 24th at a Doha FINA World Cup race, ending his bid for a second Olympic appearance.

Beginning in 2019, and through May 2022, he worked as a Performance Mindset Consultant for the Brentford Football Club, which competes in the highest level of the English soccer pyramid, the Premier League. He has spent the last year working in business development roles for technology companies.

Henderson, 27, became famous when she competed on the 9th season of The X Factor UK in 2012, finishing in 6th place (though she was a favorite throughout the season). Her debut 2014 single “Ghost” reached #1 on the charts in UK in Ireland and #21 in the US. She has since put out four more top 20 singles as the featured artist, along with several others as a featured artist. That includes collaborations with artists like David Guetta, Kygo, Jax Jones, and Nathan Dawe.

The pair began dating in 2020.