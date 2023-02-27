New Hampshire Wins Fourth-Straight America East Women’s Title, UMBC Men Repeat as Champs

2023 AMERICA EAST CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY FOUR RESULTS

COMPLETE MEET RESULTS

After sitting in the driver’s seat for the entire meet, New Hampshire has won their fourth-straight women’s America East team title, finishing 169 points ahead of runner-up Bryant. Meanwhile, UMBC has repeated as men’s champions, winning a little bit of a closer battle over Binghamton, who finished 63 points behind the Retrievers.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

WOMEN

New Hampshire – 833 Bryant – 664 Vermont – 563.5 UMBC – 503.5 Binghamton – 367.5 Maine – 321.5 VMI – 141

MEN

UMBC – 855.5 Binghamton – 792.5 Bryant – 615 NJIT – 434 VMI – 302 Maine – 273

Vermont’s Ella Church won the women’s 1650 free in 16:54.98, getting out to an early lead and holding the lead through the entire race. UMBC’s Makayla Ludwick was closing on Church late in the race, but she didn’t have enough room to fully close the gap and ended up finishing second in 16:57.49.

Bryant’s Leo Luna won the men’s 1650 free convincingly, swimming a 15:26.72. Luna gradually built his lead throughout the race.

Caroline Sargent (UMBC) was dominant in the women’s 200 back, swimming a 1:56.73. She was the only swimmer in the field under 2:00, and in fact, she was the only swimmer in the field under 2:01, marking a huge victory.

Bryant’s Griffin Lajoie took the men’s 200 back in 1:46.75, getting out to a lead on the first half of the race and maintaining it through the back half.

Vermont’s Jackie House, the 200 free and 500 free champion, completed her perfect meet, winning a third individual title with a 50.32 in the women’s 100 free. She was out in 24.15, then came home in 26.17.

Binghamton’s Eli Lanfear won the men’s 100 free in 44.53.

100 breast champion Jamy Lum (New Hampshire) completed her sweep of the women’s breaststroke events, winning the 200 breast in 2:15.95. She built a big lead on the first half of the race, then held off a late charge by UMBC freshman Telma Maltesjo, who ended up finishing second in 2:16.40.

After breaking the America East conference record in the 100 breast on Friday, UMBC’s Daniel Nicusan doubled down, breaking the conference record in the men’s 200 breast as well. He swam a 1:57.52, finishing as the only swimmer in the field under 2:00 and breaking his own America East record of 1:57.56, which he set at last year’s championships.

Vermont’s Hally Laney won the women’s 200 fly in 2:02.42, holding off 400 IM champion Samantha Grenon (2:02.88).

UMBC’s Oliver Gassmann won the men’s 200 fly in 1:46.44, winning the race by well over two seconds.

New Hampshire closed the women’s meet, and sealed their team victory, with a win in the women’s 400 free relay. Olivia Stille (52.07), Abby McKinney (51.12), Chiara Pradissitto (51.77), and Audrey Mahoney (49.91) combined for a 3:24.87.

UMBC finished out the meet, and their second-straight title run, with a new conference record in the men’s 400 free relay. Oliver Gassmann (45.31), Daniel Nicusan (44.25), Niklas Weigelt (43.96), and Bode Neale (43.93) teamed up for a 2:57.45, clipping the previous America East record of 2:57.72, which has stood since 2009.