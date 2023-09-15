Dartmouth Gains Commitment From Nationals Qualifier Jacob Turner For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jacob Turner of Richardson, Texas, has announced that he has verbally committed to swim and study at Dartmouth College, beginning with the 2024-2025 season. Turner trains with Metroplex Aquatics, and is in his final year at the Coram Deo Academy in Dallas.

Turner is a breaststroke and IM specialist. He owns a summer Nationals qualifying times in the 200m breast and 200m IM, as well as a Winter U.S. Open time standard in the 400m IM.

Many of those cuts were achieved this past month at the Junior National Championships in Irvine, California. He qualified for the A-final in the 200 IM with a best time of 2:03.75 in prelims, then went on to take 8th with a 2:04.70 in finals. He also made finals in the 200 breaststroke, dropping almost a second to go a 2:16.43 for 13th overall. Rounding out his best time performances was the 400 IM, where he stopped the clock at 4:28.11 to drop over three seconds from July.

Earlier in the year, he wrapped up his short course season at Speedo Sectionals – College Station. There, he was the runner-up finisher in the 200 IM with a best time of 1:59.50. He also cracked the top-8 in the 200 breast (1:59.50) and 400 IM (3:57.37), with the 200 breast marking a new best by a few tenths of a second.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 56.01

200 breast – 1:59.50

200 IM – 1:49.33

400 IM – 3:54.00

The Dartmouth men took 8th at the 2023 Ivy League Championships. Turner is a huge pick-up for Dartmouth, as his personal best times in the 200 breast and 400 IM would have landed him inside the C and B-final, respectively, this past season.

Dartmouth’s lone scorer in the 400 IM was Alex Ye, who won the C-final at Ivy’s with a best time of 3:53.95. It was Ye leading the way again in the 200 breast, this time finishing 19th at 1:59.59. He was joined in the C-final by Josh Wolfson, who touched at 2:00.59 for 21st. Turner will overlap with Ye for one season, while Wolfson will be around for Turner’s first two years.

Turner is Dartmouth’s first public commitment for their class of 2028.

