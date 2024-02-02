Sprinter Carrie Furbee Chooses To Remain In-State With OSU (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Carrie Furbee has announced her verbal commitment to further her academic and athletic career at the Ohio State University, where she plans to study Environmental Science and Sustainability. Furbee’s decision keeps her close to home, as she is currently a junior at Grandview Heights High School in Columbus, Ohio.

Outside of swimming, Furbee is in her high school’s audition chamber choir, The Grandview Singers. She will be the fourth collegiate swimmer in the family, with her brother having swum at Emory, her mother at Wittenburg, and her aunt at Texas & Bowling Green.

Furbee is a sprint specialist, and trains year-round with Central Ohio Aquatics. This past spring at the Ohio High School State Championship (Division II), Furbee took 1st in the 50 (23.06) and 100 free (51.37), becoming the first female swimmer to win a state championship title from her school. Her performances also earned her NISCA All-American status, which is also a first for her high school.

More recently, Furbee raced at Winter Juniors – East, where she advanced to finals in the 50 freestyle. She ultimately finished 24th in 23.28, narrowly missing her personal best set at the high school state meet. Furbee also had a fantastic swim in the 100 fly, as she clocked a 53.49 to knock over a second off her previous best time.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.06

100 free – 50.35

200 free – 1:52.50

100 fly – 53.49

The Buckeyes collected their 4th-straight Big Ten championship title last February. The 50 free was one of Ohio State’s strongest events at Big Tens, as they swept the top three spots. Katherine Zenick led the way (21.85), followed closely by Amy Fulmer (21.86) and Teresa Ivan (21.87). It took a 22.87 to advance to the C-final last year, putting Furbee just outside scoring range.

So far this year, Ivan and Fulmer are the only one’s to have cracked the 22-second barrier with season best times of 21.89 and 21.99, respectively. This group will have turned over by the time Furbee is on campus, making her arrival timely as the Buckeyes rebuild their sprint depth.

Furbee joins KK LeBlanc, Sienna Rodgers, Taya Hutchison, Abigail Perry, and Adair Shaw in Ohio State’s class of 2029.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.