Florida State Gains Commitment From Futures Qualifier Ashley Sampson (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ashley Sampson has announced her commitment to swim and study at Florida State University, beginning this fall with the 2024-2025 season. Sampson is from Silver Springs, Florida, where she attends Forest High School and trains with the FAST Falcons.

Sampson follows in the footsteps of her older brother, Riley Sampson, who is a current sophomore at Florida State.

“I chose Florida State because to me, Tallahassee is home and Neal and his staff were awesome throughout the whole recruiting process!”

Sampson specializes in distance freestyle events, and is a Futures qualifier in the 500, 1000, and 1650, as well as the long course counterparts to those events. She recently set a slew of best times at the Gator Holiday Classic, including a 12 second drop to win the 1650 (16:55.34). She also knocked nearly two seconds off in both the 500 (4:54.89) and 1000 (10:11.29).

Earlier in the fall Sampson represented her high school at the Florida High School State Championships (3A). She advanced to finals in both the 200 and 500 free, ultimately placing 7th (1:53.16) and 2nd (4:56.42), respectively.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:53.16

500 free – 4:54.89

1000 free – 10:11.29

1650 free – 16:55.34

Under the direction of head coach Neal Studd, the Seminoles finished 7th on the women’s side at the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships. Last season, a time of 16:55.43 scored in the 1650, putting Sampson just inside the range with her current best times in the event.

Florida State’s Julia Brzozowski and Phoebe Griffiths got inside the top-24 last season with times of 16:39.18 (17th) and 16:52.47 (22nd), respectively. Gabby Goodwin leads the event so far this season with a 16:46.10 from the Georgia Fall Invitational. Goodwin and Brzozowski will still be on campus when Sampson arrives next fall, which will add depth to the distance group.

Sampson will join Karlee Marusik, Peyton Orlando, McKenna Patrick, Evy Riederer, Alice Velden, and Maryn McDade on campus next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.