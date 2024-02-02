Minnesota HS State Finalist Eleanor Undem Commits To St. Thomas (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eleanor Undem has announced her verbal commitment to further her academic and athletic career at St. Thomas next fall. Undem’s decision keeps her close to home, as she’s currently a senior at Chisago Lakes High School in Chisago City, Minnesota.

In addition to swimming, Undem also runs track and is a member of her school’s show choir. She will be the first of her family to compete at the Division I level.

“I chose St. Thomas because of the team environment, the commitment to success, and the academic programs.”

Undem, a sprint freestyle and backstroke specialist, does not participate in year-round club swimming. She recently ended her high school at the Minnesota High School State Championships (Class A) in November, where she advanced to the A-final in both of her individual events.

She earned 4th in the 100 free with a time of 52.83 in finals, good for a new best time by nearly half a second. Her 2nd event was the 50 free, which she finished 8th in with a 24.20. Undem’s personal best in the event stands at 23.92, which she set just a few weeks prior to the state championship meet.

Over the course of her senior season, Undem lowered her 100 free by over a second, while her 50 improved by two seconds. Her best time in the 100 backstroke stands at 1:01.43, which she didn’t quite get back to this year with a season best of 1:02.30.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.92

100 free – 52.83

50 back – 28.18

100 back – 1:01.43

The University of St. Thomas recently made the jump to Division I, and now competes in the Summit League. Last season the women finished 6th out of 8 teams at the Summit League Championships with a total of 219 points.

A time of 23.86 made it back to the B-final of the 50 freestyle last year, meaning Undem is just on the edge of scoring range. St. Thomas did not have any scorers in the event last season, however, Elizabeth Bonneville and Libby Fischer earned a spot in the C-final where they finished 18th (23.89) and 21st (24.08), respectively.

Undem joins Jin-Jae Robinson, Amber Hess, Jordyn Davis, Grace Hehr, Gwen Moore, and Sydney Mulford in St. Thomas’ incoming class next fall.

