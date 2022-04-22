Spain’s Alberto Hernandez Commits to Minnesota for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alberto Hernandez, a native of Saint Andreu, Spain, has committed to join the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers next fall. Hernandez is a versatile swimmer who competes for Club Natacio Saint Andreu in his hometown. Hernandez will arrive in the Twin Cities in the fall.

Hernandez told SwimSwam, “UM has an interesting swimming program with a lot of future, and it is also a great university academically.”

Hernandez will join the Gophers with some significant international experience under his belt, including competing at the Mare Nostrum series and at the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku. At the 2021 Barcelona stop of Mare Nostrum, Hernandez finished just off the podium in fourth in the 200 back, posting a lifetime best of 2:02.87.

Hernandez’ LCM (SCY Conversion) lifetime bests include:

200 free: 1:53.03 (1:38.94)

400 free: 4:01.37 (4:30.44)

100 back: 56.25 (49.59)

200 back: 2:02.87 (1:48.53)

100 fly: 55.03 (48.31)

200 fly: 2:03.70 (1:48.91)

200 IM: 2:03.88 (1:48.72)

400 IM: 4:28.06 (3:55.72)

The Spaniard projects primarily as an IMer for the Gophers and can swim fly, back or free individually as well. Hernandez’ converted 400 IM would have been third on the roster this season, while his 200 fly and 200 back would have been the 5th-fastest Gopher this season. Hernandez may also play a role on Minnesota’s 800 free relay, as 5th-year Cameron Kelley was the slowest leg at Big 10s with a 1:38.65, just three tenths faster than Hernandez’ converted time.

Hernandez projects to make an immediate impact for the Gophers when he arrives on campus in the fall, as his converted 400 IM and 200 back would have qualified for the C final at Big 10s last year. He will add some depth in both of those events for the The Gophers, as they had three scorers in the 400 IM and two scorers in the 200 back at this year’s conference meet.

He joins Denton Smith, Connor Groya, Jack Ballard and Drew Kistler in Minnesota’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.