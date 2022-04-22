U of Redlands Swimmer Lucas Walker Added To SafeSport Database

Lucas Walker of Mountain View, Calif., was added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport disciplinary database on April 6, facing allegations of misconduct.

Walker, registered under USA Swimming, is currently under the following temporary restrictions: No contact directive(s), coaching/training restriction(s), and communication limitation(s).

Walker graduated from Mountain View High School in 2018 and joined the University of Redlands swim team, having recently completed his junior season, according to his team bio.

At the 2022 Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) Championships in February, Walker placed third in the men’s 200 IM and also made the championship final in the 200 breast and 400 IM.

Walker has also spent time coaching and lifeguarding at the Fremont Hills Country Club in Los Altos Hills, Calif.

Also added to the SafeSport database on April 6 was Mitchell Fountain, who is registered under USA Water Polo.

Fountain, hired to coach the Grandville High School girls water polo team in February 2021, is currently listed under temporary suspension with a no contact directive as he faces allegations of misconduct.