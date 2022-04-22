GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 4/22/2022

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Owen Lin, 13, East Carolina Aquatics (ECA-NC): Lin went on a personal best-breaking spree for three straight weeks in late March and early April, culminating with a pair of big swims in the 50 and 100 free at the East Carolina Aquatics 50 free Challenge. Lin clocked 21.47 in the 50 free, the 11th-fastest time ever for a 13-year-old, and he went 47.41 in the 100 free to rank 18th all-time.

Audrey Derivaux, 12, Jersey Wahoos (JW-MA): Derivaux lit up the pool at the ISCA Showcase Classic in St. Petersburg, hitting 10 new best times (SCY) including five that rank inside the top-12 in the girls’ 11-12 age group. Derivaux now ranks fourth in the 400 IM (4:22.35), fifth in the 200 back (1:59.91), seventh in the 200 fly (2:03.28), eighth in the 200 IM (2:04.28) and 12th in the 100 fly (55.79).

Dillon Brigman, 13, Bolles School Sharks (BSS-FL): Brigman entered the season having never swum the 1650 free and did so four times in 2021-22, consistently lowering his best time down from 17:11.48 in September to 15:56.32 in mid-April. Brigman’s 15:56 at the ISCA Elite Showcase Classic ranks him 14th all-time among 13-year-old boys and is the 12th-fastest in the 13-14 age group this season.

Tori Wittenberg, 14, East Coast C-Cerpants (ECCC-MA): Wittenberg established four best times at the VA Speedo Premier Racing meet (LCM) two weeks ago, including a time of 27.07 in the 50 free that stands as the third-fastest among 14-year-old girls in 2022.

Luka Mijatovic, 12, Pleasanton Seahawks (PLS-PC): Mijatovic wasted no time in carrying forward the momentum he created during the short course season into the long course pool, establishing eight personal best times at the Pacific Swimming LC Senior Meet in Santa Clara. Highlighting those performances was the 400 free (4:17.25) and 200 free (2:02.41), where he moved into eighth and ninth all-time, respectively, in the boys’ 11-12 age group. He also now sits 35th in the 200 IM (2:20.16) and tied for 74th in the 200 back (2:20.86).

Mia Su, 13, Santa Clara Swim Club (SCSC-PC): Su recorded four best times at the Pacific Swimming Senior Meet, one week after numerous short course PBs at SC Far Westerns. In the LC 100 breast, Su dropped six and a half seconds in 1:15.11, ranking 22nd among 13-year-old girls this season.

