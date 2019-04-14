Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Simone Manuel Learning How to Manage Life on the Road (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

  • PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom- 53.12

TOP 3

  1. Simone Manuel (Alto Swim Club) – 53.74
  2. Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs ) – 54.65
  3. Margo Geer (Mission Viejo) – 55.19

Fighting through strep throat, Simone Manuel was still very quick tonight, posting a 53.74 to win the 100 free. She was out in 26.12, but came back hard in 27.62 to win this by nine tenths over Olivia Smoliga of Athens Bulldogs (54.65). Smoliga caps off what has been a very impressive meet for her this week.

Margo Geer of Mission Viejo posted a 55.19 for 3rd, with Athens Bulldogs’ Natalie Hinds close behind (55.35) in 4th.

Sunny Cal

Where is video?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago

