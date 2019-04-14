Simone Manuel Learning How to Manage Life on the Road (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

PSS Record: Sarah Sjostrom- 53.12

TOP 3

Simone Manuel (Alto Swim Club) – 53.74 Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs ) – 54.65 Margo Geer (Mission Viejo) – 55.19

Fighting through strep throat, Simone Manuel was still very quick tonight, posting a 53.74 to win the 100 free. She was out in 26.12, but came back hard in 27.62 to win this by nine tenths over Olivia Smoliga of Athens Bulldogs (54.65). Smoliga caps off what has been a very impressive meet for her this week.

Margo Geer of Mission Viejo posted a 55.19 for 3rd, with Athens Bulldogs’ Natalie Hinds close behind (55.35) in 4th.