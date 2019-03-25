Scottsdale Clinches Combined Team Title at 2019 4 Corners Sectionals

2019 4 CORNERS SPEEDO SECTIONALS – PHOENIX

March 21-24, 2019

Phoenix Swim Club, Phoenix, Arizona

SCY (25 yard) pool

The final session of the 2019 4 Corners Speedo Sectionals at Phoenix concluded with the men’s and women’s 1650, 50 free, 200 IM and 400 medley relays. Phoenix Swim Club took home the men’s team title, amassing 1481.5 to comfortably outscore Scottsdale’s 1114 points. Scottsdale dominated the team standings on the women’s side, however, posting 1206 to Phoenix’s 797.5 points.

Despite the discrepancies among the men’s and women’s team scores, Scottsdale barely walked away from the final session as the combined team champions, as their total score of 2320 points was merely 41 points greater than Phoenix’s runner-up score of 2279.

Final Team Standings:

Boys Top 5:

Phoenix Swim Club – 1481.5 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 1114 Kamehameha Swim Club – 978.5 Elevation Athletics – 685 Mesa Aquatic Club – 422.5

Girls Top 5:

Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 1206 Phoenix Swim Club – 797.5 Kamehameha Swim Club – 559 Flatiron Athletic Club – 515 Pitchfork Aquatics – 510

Girls Meet

After winning the 1000 free on night one, as well as claiming the runner-up spot in the 500 free, 15 year old Mia Rankin of Phoenix took a commanding win in the women’s mile, clocking a 16:36.49. She finished over 14 seconds ahead of Foothill’s Kathryn Shanley, who was the final swimmer in the field under 17 minutes, with her second place time of 16:50.60. K

On top of sweeping both the 100 and 200 butterflies, Kamehameha’s Grace Monahan claimed the top spot in the 200 IM, touching the wall at 2:00.76. Rachel Butler out of Cottonwood Heights notched her highest finish of the meet, as her 2:01.23 would earn her second in the race.

Scottsdale Aquatic Club went 1-2 in the final individual event, the 50 free. 16 year old teammates Greer Pattison and Ashely Strouse hit the pad at 23.19 and 23.32, respectively. This marked Pattison’s first individual win of the meet.

The two would also go on to be apart of Scottsdale’s winning 400 medely relay team: Pattison (54.12), Riley Courtney (1:04.71), Ashely Catchpole (56.06) and Strouse (48.61) combined for a final time of 3:43.50. Kamehamea’s quartet of Andrea Zeebe (55.85), Jamy Lum (1:04.37), Grace Monahan (53.15) and Sofia Carlson (51.54) finished in 3:44.91 for the runner-up spot.

Boys Meet

Kamehamea’s Michael Petrides, the 500 free champion, and Darwin Anderson of the Cache Valley Marlins duked it out in the men’s 1650 all the way to the finish. Despite Anderson charging home in a swift 25.34, Petrides held on for the win, as the two registered final times of 15:32.50 and 15:33.33.

15 year old Zachary Tan of Phoenix completed his sweep of the IM events with his victory in the 200 IM, stopping the clock at 1:47.95. He outpaced a hand-full of 1:48s: Pitchfork’s Jarod Arroyo (1:48.27), YMCA Westside’s Jadan Nabor (1:48.83), Scottsdale’s Jordan Tiffany (1:48.84), and Elevation Athletic’s Lukas Miller (1:48.95).

Three-time champion at the 2018 South African National Meet Douglas Erasmus, who is representing Phoenix Swim Club, narrowly won the 50 free with his final time of 20.10 over Olympus Aquatics’s Catalin Angur – a recent Utah graduate from Romania – who touched at 20.20.

Phoenix Swim Club closed out the meet with a 1-2 finish in the 400 medley relay from their A and B teams. The A relay, consisting of Meta Milovanovic (50.29), Youssef El Kamash (54.05), Giles Smith (46.88), and Erasmus (44.39), recorded a final time of 3:15.61 for the win. The B squad of Zachary Tan (51.34), U.S. National Teamer Kevin Cordes (52.64), Kolbe Bayless (50.19) and Mazen El Kamash (44.21) touched behind the A at 3:18.38.