Ryan Murphy Takes Down 50 Back American Record in 24.24

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

100 back world record holder Ryan Murphy took down the 50 back American record in finals Friday night at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships.

Murphy, who was the No. 7 American in history before Friday, went 24.24, which included an extremely-fast 0.48 reaction time. The time also gets him the U.S. Open record, previously owned by Junya Koga (24.36 from 2015), and meet record, previously owned by Justin Ress (24.41 from 2017).

The previous American record of 24.33 belonged to Randall Bal, set in 2008. Murphy beat out last year’s national champion Ress, who was also under the old American record in 24.31, and third-place Ryan Held (24.60). Murphy, 23, was the No. 5 qualifier heading into finals with his 24.63 prelims swim. He also won the 200 back Thursday by over a second (1:54.15).

With the win, Murphy punches his ticket to the 2019 FINA World Championships next summer. He now holds the No. 1 time in the world this year, and Ress the No. 2.