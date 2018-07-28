Ryan Murphy Takes Down 50 Back American Record in 24.24

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

100 back world record holder Ryan Murphy took down the 50 back American record in finals Friday night at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships.

Murphy, who was the No. 7 American in history before Friday, went 24.24, which included an extremely-fast 0.48 reaction time. The time also gets him the U.S. Open record, previously owned by Junya Koga (24.36 from 2015), and meet record, previously owned by Justin Ress (24.41 from 2017).

The previous American record of 24.33 belonged to Randall Bal, set in 2008. Murphy beat out last year’s national champion Ress, who was also under the old American record in 24.31, and third-place Ryan Held (24.60). Murphy, 23, was the No. 5 qualifier heading into finals with his 24.63 prelims swim. He also won the 200 back Thursday by over a second (1:54.15).

With the win, Murphy punches his ticket to the 2019 FINA World Championships next summer. He now holds the No. 1 time in the world this year, and Ress the No. 2.

Fastest American Performers: Men’s 50 back
1 Ryan Murphy 24.24
2 Justin Ress 24.31
3 Randall Bal 24.33
4 David Plummer 24.52
5 Matt Grevers 24.54
6 Michael Andrew 24.59
7 Ryan Held 24.59
8 Nick Thoman 24.82
9 Daniel Carr 24.86
10 John Shebat 24.88

2017-2018 LCM MEN 50 BACK

RyanUSA
MURPHY
07/27
24.24
2Justin
RESS		USA24.3107/27
3Vlad
Morozov		RUS24.3504/20
4Kliment
Kolesnikov		RUS24.4604/20
5Junya
KOGA		JPN24.5604/05
View Top 29»

 

iLikePsych

Not sure it’s auto-selected or a mistake, but that’s Morozov’s picture next to Murphy’s name on the top times list

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Braden Keith

More like ‘it’s not usually Braden’s job to update world rankings so he forgot that when #1 changes you have to change the picture.’ Vlad was the last #1. Fixed, thanks for the heads up.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago

