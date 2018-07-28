Michael Andrew Breaks Tie for U.S. Open Record in 50 Breaststroke

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Consistency in 50 meter races is somewhat of a Michael Andrew specialty, and after tying the U.S. Open Record in the 50 breaststroke in prelims, he broke it – by .02 seconds – in finals.

He previously tied Adam Peaty, who happens to be the World Record holder, with a 26.86 swim on Friday morning. Peaty did his swim at an in-season meet, the Indy Pro Swim Series, last March.

Andrew’s 26.84 from this evening now holds the title for fastest-ever swim in this event on U.S. soil. In the process, he also broke his own Championship Record of 26.86, which was also set in prelims.

The only American who’s been as fast as Andrew in this event now is Kevin Cordes, whose American Record stands at 26.76. Ian Finnerty, who moved into 4th position all-time among Americans in prelims, wasn’t able to improve that time in finals.

Top 5 Americans All-Time, 50 LCM Breaststroke

Kevin Cordes, 2015 – 26.76 Michael Andrew, 2018 – 26.86 Mark Gangloff, 2009 – 26.86 Ian Finnerty, 2018 – 26.96 (Prelims) Brendan McHugh, 2014 – 27.10

Andrew also now jumps Russian Kirill Prigoda and moves to the 11th-fastest performer, of any nationality, in the history of the event.

This swim was the second of three consecutive men’s events for Andrew on Friday evening. Approximately 24 minutes earlier, he was 3rd in the 100 fly with a 51.68, and within 20 minutes of the end of this 50 breaststroke, he will race the 50 backstroke.