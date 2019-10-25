Ryan Lochte Appears on NBC’s “Today” to Talk Weight Loss, Family Life

American swimmer Ryan Lochte made an appearance on NBC’s Today this week to discuss his “road to redemption” and recent weight loss. Lochte discusses his depression after the Rio gas station incident and his “destructive” use of alcohol, both of which he’s talked about at length before.

Lochte reiterates that his wife, Kayla Reid, and his children have helped him reclaim his life (and his focus on swimming). He also, however, says that when his daughter was born, his training started to “slip away,” and he started eating a lot of fast food, leading him to swim 22 pounds ‘overweight’ at US Nationals.

This piggy-backs off an Instagram post Lochte made this week, where he talked about the weight he’s lost since winning the US National title this summer in the 200 IM in his first meet back from suspension. Lochte, now 35-years old, says that he’s swimming times in practice that he are similar to what he did when he was at his peak in 2012. Lochte won 5 medals at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Lochte will turn 36 during the 2020 Olympic Games, and if he were to win a medal, he would be one of the oldest to ever do so in swimming. Anthony Ervin is the oldest-ever Olympic gold medalist, winning one last year at 35.

As the US host network for the Olympic Games, NBC frequently features swimmers on its flagship Today show.

Watch Lochte’s full segment below: