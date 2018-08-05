Russia’s Kolesnikov Lowers Own WJR In Glasgow 100 Back Semi

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following up on his 50m backstroke World Record stunner from earlier here in Glasgow, Russian teenager Kliment Kolesnikov continued his siege on the discipline’s record books.

After already staking his claim on European Championships gold with his 53.01 outing from prelims, taking the 2nd seed behind teammate Evgeny Rylov, Kolesnikov fired off a mighty 52.95 in his semi-final tonight to dip under the 53-second threshold for the 2nd time of his career. In doing so, the 18-year-old narrowly overtook his old World Junior and European Junior Records of 52.97 set just this April at Russian Nationals.

Splitting the race beautifully in 26.00/26.95, Kolesnikov went out slower in this effort this evening than in his previous WJR where he opened in 25.55. However, he held on to his speed here in Glasgow, closing in 26.95 to his previous record’s 27.42. As such, Kolesnikov maintains his 5th-in-the-world-rankings spot.

Kolesnikov also maintains his spot as the 20th fastest performer of all-time in the event. The way Kolesnikov has been lighting this pool on fire, however, there’s reason to believe he’ll make more magic happen tomorrow night come the final.