2018 Euros: Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Line-ups Set Britain Against Russia

Great Britain has indeed taken advantage of James Guy‘s scratch in the men’s 200m fly to use all his strength as anchor on the much-anticipated men’s 4x200m freestyle relay. He’ll be joined by teammates Calum Jarvis, who earned his spot in the morning with a swift 1:46.55, as well as double Olympic silver medalist Duncan Scott and newcomer Tom Dean. Dean was also on this morning’s relay, notching a respectable split of 1:47.64.

Scott already swam the men’s 100m free here in Glasgow on night 3’s session, earning silver in a solid 48.23.

Russia claimed the top seed of the morning men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, notching a mark of 7:09.00. That included an anchor of 1:47.14 from Mikhail Vekovishchev. Tonight, Team Russia is going with the line-up of Vekovishchev leading off, followed by Marinto Malyutin, Danila Izotov, with Mikhail Dovgalyuk anchoring.

Additional line-ups are below, courtesy of LEN:

 

LANE NAT TEAM BORN Q. TIME
1
 SWE
SWEDEN 7:15.55
JOHANSSON Victor 13 SEP 1998
HANSON Robin 02 APR 2001
DAHLMAN Gustaf 03 JAN 1997
PAULSSON Adam 14 MAR 1995
2
 NED
NETHERLANDS 7:14.86
STOLK Kyle 28 JUN 1996
WEERTMAN Ferry 27 JUN 1992
PIJNENBURG Stan Johannes 04 NOV 1996
BRZOSKOWSKI Maarten 19 SEP 1995
3
 ITA
ITALY 7:12.46
PROIETTI COLONNA Alessio 07 MAY 1998
MEGLI Filippo 10 MAY 1997
CIAMPI Matteo 03 NOV 1996
ZUIN Mattia 08 MAR 1996
4
 RUS
RUSSIA 7:09.00
VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail 05 AUG 1998
MALYUTIN Martin 05 JUL 1999
IZOTOV Danila 02 OCT 1991
DOVGALYUK Mikhail 03 JUN 1995
5
 GBR
GREAT BRITAIN 7:11.91
JARVIS Calum 12 MAY 1992
SCOTT Duncan W 06 MAY 1997
DEAN Thomas 02 MAY 2000
GUY James 26 NOV 1995
6
 GER
GERMANY 7:12.75
WIERLING Damian 13 FEB 1996
MUEHLLEITNER Henning 15 JUL 1997
ZELLMANN Poul 02 SEP 1995
HEIDTMANN Jacob 06 NOV 1994
7
 FRA
FRANCE 7:15.26
POTHAIN Jordan 14 OCT 1994
DERACHE Alexandre 03 MAY 1998
FUCHS Roman 14 JAN 1998
ATSU Jonathan 27 SEP 1996
8
 ESP
SPAIN 7:15.65
CASTRO VALLE Cesar 31 MAY 1999
RAMOS FERNANDEZ Alex 26 FEB 1999
SANCHEZ TORRENS Marc 06 NOV 1992
DURAN NAVIA Miguel 02 SEP 1995

