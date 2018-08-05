2018 Euros: Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Line-ups Set Britain Against Russia

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Great Britain has indeed taken advantage of James Guy‘s scratch in the men’s 200m fly to use all his strength as anchor on the much-anticipated men’s 4x200m freestyle relay. He’ll be joined by teammates Calum Jarvis, who earned his spot in the morning with a swift 1:46.55, as well as double Olympic silver medalist Duncan Scott and newcomer Tom Dean. Dean was also on this morning’s relay, notching a respectable split of 1:47.64.

Scott already swam the men’s 100m free here in Glasgow on night 3’s session, earning silver in a solid 48.23.

Russia claimed the top seed of the morning men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, notching a mark of 7:09.00. That included an anchor of 1:47.14 from Mikhail Vekovishchev. Tonight, Team Russia is going with the line-up of Vekovishchev leading off, followed by Marinto Malyutin, Danila Izotov, with Mikhail Dovgalyuk anchoring.

Additional line-ups are below, courtesy of LEN: