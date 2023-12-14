Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov Won’t Race Paris Olympics Under Current Conditions

Two-time Russian Olympic medalist and current world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov has said he will not race at the 2024 Olympic Games under the existing conditions.

In recent comments made to Match TV, Kolesnikov didn’t take issue with the International Olympic Committee’s stance on allowing Russian athletes to compete as neutrals, but rather the criteria laid out in order to become a neutral athlete.

“It’s good that the IOC, in principle, took this step and made a decision on admission,” Kolesnikov said. “Another thing is that the conditions for neutral status from World Aquatics remain the same. If you don’t agree with them, you don’t get World Aquatics neutral status. If you don’t get neutral status, you don’t qualify for the Olympics.

“I can only speak for myself. There are guys who are ready to agree to these conditions of international federations and perform. I will be happy for them if they go to the Olympics. I can’t agree to this.”

World Aquatics published its criteria for allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutral athletes in September, which includes showing no support for the war in Ukraine and having no contract with the Russian or Belarusian military.

The IOC has a similar set of requirements, which includes (like all athletes) having to reaffirm their commitment to respect the Olympic charter, including “the peace mission of the Olympic Movement.”

Chairman of the State Duma (the lower house of the Russian Federal Assembly) Committee on Physical Culture and Sport, Dmitry Svishchev, recently publically supported Kolesnikov’s decision.

Kolesnikov, 23, won two Olympics medals representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in Tokyo, claiming silver in the men’s 100 backstroke and bronze in the 100 freestyle.

The current world record holder in the 50 back in both short course and long course meters, Kolesnikov shared his thoughts on what the Olympics mean to him last month, noting that the Games no longer hold the same significance than they once did in his mind after his initial appearance in 2021.

Andrei Minakov, an Olympic finalist in Tokyo and three-time medalist at the 2019 World Championships, recently said in Russian media that he didn’t see a path for participation in Paris under the current conditions, but stopped short of saying he wouldn’t compete.

“We will wait for a comment directly from the All-Russian Swimming Federation,” Minakov said, according to RSport. “At the moment I don’t see any prospects. It is not clear what it will look like, but it will be interesting to see how it will all develop further.”

All-Russian Swimming Federation President Vladimir Salnikov has sent a letter to World Aquatics disagreeing with the conditions laid out and as of last week had not received a response.