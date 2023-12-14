UW-Stevens Point Wins 2023 Wheaton Invite; Anthony Fitzgerald Swims #2 200 Breast (D3)

The men’s breaststroke events at this season’s D3 NCAAs are shaping up to be an exciting race. After most midseason meets have wrapped, Emory’s Jake Meyer leads the rankings in both the 100 breast (52.55) and 200 breast (1:55.02). NYU-transfer Derek Maas lurks at #9 and #14 respectively – he swam backstroke events at his midseason meet – but has been faster than the current D3 record in the 100 breast during his time at Alabama.

Nine of last year’s NCAA finalists return in the 100 breast, and 10 return in the 200 breast. One of those athletes is senior Anthony Fitzgerald, who made his first NCAA appearance last season, placing 10th in the 100 breast and 5th in the 200 breast. That capped off an excellent season for the Wheaton (IL) swimmer, who got under the 2:00-barrier for the first time at the 2023 CCIW Championships (1:57.69).

At the 2023 Wheaton Invitational, Fitzgerald set himself up well for another NCAA appearance. He swept the breaststroke events, clocking 54.50 in the 100 breast and 1:59.01 in the 200 breast to sit at #2 and #8 in the rankings for D3 this season, respectively.

D3 Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke Top 5:

Ranking current as of December 14, 2023.

For reference, Fitzgerald was 55.53 and 2:00.61 at this meet last year before improving at the CCIW Championship and D3 NCAAs. He also swam breaststroke on Wheaton’s medley relays, splitting 24.63 in the 200 medley and 54.73 in the 400 medley.

While Fitzgerald’s performances highlighted the meet, UW-Stevens Point walked away with the men’s and women’s team titles. Wheaton’s men’s and women’s teams both finished second.

Other Highlights: