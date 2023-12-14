Does Max Giuliani’s Emergence Give Australia Golden Hopes In Men’s 800 Free Relay?

Maximillian Giuliani made some noise earlier this week at the Queensland Championships, as the Aussie continued his rapid progression in the 200 freestyle.

Giuliani, 20, has come a long way in a matter of six months—he set a lifetime best of 1:48.05 in the event at the Australian World Trials in June, placing eighth, and just went 1:44.79 in Brisbane, making him the #2 Australian of all-time behind legend Ian Thorpe.

The Australian men have been in a drought of sorts in the 800 free relay since Thorpe hung up his goggles in the early 2000s—they did win the world title in the event in 2019, but the race was largely dominated by the United States from 2004 to 2014, and now Great Britain has established itself as the team to beat for the better part of the last decade.

With a shorthanded British squad, the U.S. rolled to a three-second victory at the 2022 World Championships, but Great Britain reclaimed the throne this past summer, topping the Americans by just under a second in 6:59.08, the sixth sub-7:00 swim in history and just the second in the last 11 years (the other being their Olympic victory in 2021).

The Australians have established themselves as a top-three nation in the event, winning bronze in Tokyo, silver in Budapest and bronze in Fukuoka, but with Giuliani’s breakout, do they have the guns to challenge the Brits and Americans?

The math tells us that Great Britain will be tough to beat, but the Aussies have a legitimate shot at taking down the U.S. team.

Flat Start Add-Ups, All-Time Personal Bests

Flat Start Add-Ups, 2023 Personal Bests

If we factor in recent relay splits, using the fastest for each country since the Tokyo Olympics, Australia pulls within six-tenths of the U.S., though these times are with everyone firing on all cylinders.

Add-Ups, Including Relay Splits Since Tokyo Olympics

*Flat start

Great Britain is on another planet with a potential add-up as fast as 6:55.68, nearly three seconds under the existing world record, with the added note that James Guy has split sub-1:44 before (2017) and is coming off a breakthrough swim of sorts at the European Short Course Championships.

The Brits are still the team to beat, no doubt, but Giuliani’s emergence, coupled with what we saw Kai Taylor do last year and the potential of other talents like Thomas Neill and Flynn Southam doing something in the 1:44-range, plus the clutch relay factor that is Kyle Chalmers, the Aussies shouldn’t be taken lightly.