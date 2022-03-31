Pro Swim Series- San Antonio: Day 2 Prelim Live Recap

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM /Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

The first prelim session of the 2022 Pro Swim Series- San Antonio kicks off this morning at 9 AM CST. On tap today is the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly and 400 IM.

Florida pro Katie Ledecky will swim her first race of the meet in the 200 free, coming in as the top seed after tying the US Open Record in this event one year ago. In the men’s version, 2022 NCAA champ Drew Kibler of Texas comes in as the top seed.

Indiana post-grad Lilly King comes in as the top seed ahead of her training partner Annie Lazor in the 100 breast, while Michael Andrew is the top seed in the men’s 100 breast. Following a strong showing in Westmont, TAC Titans’ Claire Curzan comes in as the top seed in the women’s 100 fly, while World Record holder Caeleb Dressel is the top seed in the men’s 100 fly.

The morning will wrap up with the 400 IM, where Olympian Hali Flickinger holds the top seed on the women’s side and Jay Litherland holds the top seed, just ahead of Leon Marchand, on the men’s side.

Women’s 200 free

World Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA, 2009): 1:52.98

American Record: Allison Schmitt (USA, 2012): 1:53.61

US Open Record: Allison Schmitt (USA, 2012)/ Katie Ledecky (USA, 2021): 1:54.40

Junior World Record: Mollie O'Callaghan (AUS, 2021): 1:55.11

Pro Swim Record: Katie Ledecky (USA, 2021): 1:54.40

Top 8 finishers:

Katie Ledecky (Unattached): 1:56.19 Hali Flickinger (SUN): 1:59.08 Bella Sims (SAND): 1:59.81 Leah Smith (TXLA): 2:00.15 Paide Madden (Unattached): 2:00.44 Beata Nelson (MA): 2:00.69 Melanie Margalis (SPA): 2:00.77 Anna Peplowski (IU): 2:01.65

Top seed Katie Ledecky took care of business this morning, qualifying first in 1:56.19 to qualify well clear of the field. The second and third seeds both came out of her final heat, with Hali Flickinger qualifying second in 1:59.08 and Bella Sims qualifying 3rd in 1:59.81. Those were the only three swims under 2:00 this morning.

Following a strong 800 last night, Leah Smith qualified fourth in 2:00.15, winning her heat, while Paige Madden also won her heat in 2:00.44.

Overall, this field will feature 6 Olympians in tonight’s A final.

Men’s 200 free

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER, 2009): 1:42.00

American Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2008): 1:42.96

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2008): 1:44.10

Junior World Record: Sunwoo Kim (KOR, 2021): 1:44.62

Pro Swim Record: Sun Yang (CHN, 2016): 1:44.82

Top 8 finishers:

Bar Soloveychik (Unattached): 1:49.39 Drew Kibler (TEX): 1:49.67 Daniel Namir (Unattached): 1:49.34 Michael Cotter (TAC): 1:50.34 Jay Litherland (DYNA): 1:51.12 Maxime Rooney (PLS): 1:51.53 Zach Apple (ISC): 1:51.56 James Freeman (Unattached): 1:51.70

Bar Soloveychik, who came in with a short course seed time, posted a 1:49.39 in the early heats that stood as the top time throughout the event to earn him the top seed heading into the final. Texas’ Drew Kibler, who made the Olympic team in this event last summer and came in as the top seed, qualified second in 1:49.67 after winning the final heat.

Daniel Namir was the third swimmer under 1:50 this morning after swimming a 1:49.95 to win his heat and qualify third. High schooler Michael Cotter, an NC State commit who swims for the TAC Titans, qualified 4th in 1:50.34.

Caeleb Dressel qualified 9th.

Women’s 100 breast

World Record: Lilly King (USA, 2017): 1:04.13

American Record: Lilly King (USA, 2017): 1:04.13

US Open Record: Jessica Hardy (USA, 2009): 1:04.45

Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU, 2013): 1:04.35

Pro Swim Record: Lilly King (USA, 2021): 1:05.32

Top 8 finishers:

Anna Elendt (TEX): 1:05.96 Lilly King (ISC): 1:06.30 Annie Lazor (ISC): 1:08.07 Mona McSharry (TENN): 1:10.00 Nicole Frank Rodriguez (AZFL): 1:10.79 Tjasa Pintar (TENN): 1:11.68 Emma Sundstrand (MIA): 1:11.71 Brearna Crawford (IU): 1:11.89

University of Texas sophomore blasted a 1:05.96, a new lifetime best by a full second, to take the top seed heading into the final. She touched just ahead of Lilly King in the final heat, with King taking the second seed in 1:06.30.

King’s Indiana-based training partner Annie Lazor qualified third in 1:08.07. The University of Tennessee had a pair of undergrads qualify for the A final tonight, with Mona McSharry qualifying fourth in 1:10.00 and Tjasa Pintar finishing 6th in 1:11.68.

Men’s 100 breast

World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR, 2019): 56.88

American Record: Michael Andrew (USA, 2021): 58.14

US Open Record: Michael Andrew (USA, 2021): 58.14

Junior World Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA, 2017): 59.01

Pro Swim Record: Adam Peaty (GBR, 2017): 58.86

Top 8 finishers:

Caspar Corbeau (TEX): 59.87 Michael Andrew (MASA): 59.95 Cody Miller (SAND): 1:00.95 Nic Fink (MAAC): 1:01.54 Tommy Cope (ISC): 1:01.89 Chase Kalisz (ABSC): 1:01.90 Rafal Kusto (NCS): 1:02.11 Andres Puente Bustamante (TAMU): 1:02.51

University of Texas junior Caspar Corbeau took the top seed in the men’s 100 breast, touching in 59.87. Top seed Michael Andrew won the final heat to qualify second in 59.95, joining Corbeau as the only other swimmer under 1:00 this morning.

The race projects to come down between the two of them tonight, as Cody Miller, representing Sandpipers, qualified third a full second behind Andrew.

Also of note was Chase Kalisz dropping nearly 4 tenths from his seed to qualify 6th with a 1:01.90.

Women’s 100 fly

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2016): 55.48

American Record: Torri Huske (USA, 2021): 55.66

US Open Record: Torri Huske (USA, 2021): 55.66

Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN, 2016): 56.46

Pro Swim Record: Ssarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2016): 56.38

Top 8 finishers:

Claire Curzan (TAC): 57.76 Kelsia Dahlia (CARD)/Emma Sticklen (TEX): 58.89 —- Beata Nelson (WA): 59.17 Dakota Luther (Unattached): 59.52 Kelly Pash (TEX): 59.65 Olivia Bray (TEX): 59.66 Natalie Hinds (Unattached): 59.85

Top seed Claire Curzan took care of business this morning, dominating the final heat in 57.76 to take the top seed heading into finals. Texas undergrad Emma Sticklen and Louisville pro tied for the second seed in 58.89 after tying for the win in the second-to-last heat. That swim is a new lifetime best for Sticklen.

The University of Texas women had three swimmers qualify for the A final tonight, with junior Kelly Pash finishing 6th in 59.65 and sophomore Olivia Bray qualifying 7th in 59.66 to join Sticklen.

Men’s 100 fly

Top 8 finishers:

Shaine Casas (Unattached): 51.14 Coleman Stewart (WOLF): 52.42 Eric Friese (Unattached): 52.43 Zach Harting (CARD): 53.03 Caeleb Dressel (GSC): 53.07 Djurdje Matic (GWU): 53.37 Ilya Kkarun (SAND): 53.49 Michael Andrew (MASA): 53.72

Texas-based pro Shaine Cases blasted a 51.14 in the 100 fly this morning to take the top seed heading into this evening. That swim is a tenth drop from his lifetime best from last summer.

NC State pro Coleman Stewart qualified second in 52.42, just .01 ahead of Florida undergrad Eric Friese.

Top seed and World Record holder Caeleb Dressel qualified fifth in 53.07, well off his seed. High school junior Ilya Kharun of Sandpipers dropped nearly 6 tenths from his seed to qualify 7th in 53.49.

Women’s 400 IM

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN, 2016): 4:26.36

American Record: Katie Hoff (USA, 2008): 4:31.12

US Open Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN, 2015): 4:31.07

Junior World Record: Alba Vazquez (ESP, 2019): 4:38.53

Pro Swim Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN, 2015): 4:31.07

