Brian Bolster Exonerated After U.S. Center for SafeSport Investigation

Brian Bolster has been exonerated from all restrictions following the conclusion of an investigation done by the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

Following allegations of misconduct, Bolster was added to the SafeSport disciplinary database on February 16, facing temporary restrictions within USA Swimming.

On March 30, SafeSport exonerated Bolster and lifted all measures and sanctions.

SafeSport statement:

Following allegations of misconduct by an unknown party, Coach Bolster was placed on temporary restrictions and added to the SafeSport nationwide database Shortly after the investigation by SafeSport started, it became clear that the allegations were unfounded, and SafeSport provided notice on March 30, 2022, that the administrative matter has been closed. All measures and sanctions have been lifted.

Bolster is no longer listed in the SafeSport disciplinary database.

Bolster is the founder, head coach and CEO of Osprey Aquatics, based in San Jose, California, and has been leading the team dating back to 1996. He is known for having developed the Bolster Swim Paddle.

SwimSwam has reached out to SafeSport for additional comment.