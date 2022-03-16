Brian Bolster Added To U.S. Center for SafeSport Database

Brian Bolster, the longtime coach of Osprey Aquatics, was added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport database on February 16.

Bolster is currently facing temporary restrictions under allegations of misconduct. USA Swimming confirmed that he is currently registered as a full-time coach.

Bolster is the founder, head coach and CEO of Osprey Aquatics, based in San Jose, California, and has been leading the team dating back to 1996. He is known for having developed the Bolster Swim Paddle

There is currently no additional information regarding his addition to the SafeSport database.

Another name recently added to the database in January was Alex Georgiev from Wisconsin, who is also listed as facing temporary restrictions under allegations of misconduct.