Rutgers Swimmer Liza Ryndych Suspended for 2 Years By RUSADA

Russian swimmer Elizaveta Ryndych (sometimes anglicized as Liza Ryndich) has been suspended for 2 years by the Russian Anti-Doping Association (RUSADA). RUSADA provided limited details about the reasons behind her suspension, but cited section 4.4 of the All-Russian Anti-Doping Rules. That section references the section related to Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs).

TUEs allow athletes to take certain banned substances when it is medically necessary, and are common among international athletes. RUSADA itself can only provide TUEs for the national level; outside of that, it would be up to the international governing body (FINA) to issue them.

While neither RUSADA nor Rutgers has responded to a request for more information about Ryndych’s case, a typical case involving the citation of section 4.4 would mean that an athlete failed to obtain proper TUE paperwork for a substance that was prescribed legitimately by a doctor and deemed medically necessary.

The suspension is dated back to June 11, 2021.

Ryndych recently completed her freshman season at Rutgers University in the United States. At the Big Ten Championships in February, she placed 62nd in the 50 free (23.91), 45th in the 100 free (51.14), and 37th in the 100 fly (57.96). Her best time in the 100 fly came at the mid-season Princeton Big Al Invitational, where she swam 57.00.

The NCAA is not a WADA signatory, so doping suspensions based on WADA rules do not necessarily impact NCAA eligibility. The NCAA has its own testing program and protocols, though the presence of a banned substance and/or metabolite is still done by WADA-accredited laboratories.

Ryndych is currently one of three Russian swimmers listed on the Rutgers roster.

Russia is currently under sanction from WADA for its coverup of anti-doping rules violations and for limiting access to data and laboratories by WADA investigators.

Ryndych is Russia’s first announced anti-doping rules violation among swimmers for 2022.