San Antonio PSS: Sims Scratches Both Events, Dressel Bumped To 200 Free A-Final

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live Results

THURSDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

Thursday’s Finals Session will feature the 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, and the 400 IM.

Notably, Bella Sims has scratched from finals in both of her events. She was the #3 seed in the 200 free (1:59.81), which was the event she’d compete in to earn her Olympic berth last summer. Sims also scratched the 100 fly, where she placed 13th out of Prelims.

On the men’s side, the biggest scratch was Maxime Rooney, who placed 6th out of Prelims. Rooney’s scratch means that Florida’s Caeleb Dressel has been bumped up to the A-Final. Rooney has opted to keep his B-Finals slot for the 100 fly later in the session.

Olympic gold medalist Chase Kalisz has also scratched out of the 100 fly, instead turning his focus to the 100 breast (1:01.90), dropping from his season-best and just missing his personal best of 1:01.64 from 2018.

There were no changes to Event #5 (Women’s 100 Breast) and #6 (Men’s 100 Breast).

FULL LIST OF SCRATCHES:

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

Lockett Bowley (Blue Dolphins – FL), Keelan Cotter (TAC Titans – NC), Katie McCarthy (Edina Swim Club) all scratched into the C-Final.

#3 Bella Sims (SAND)

(SAND) #19 Ching Hwee Gan (IU)

#23 Julimar Avila (AZFL-FG)

#24 Tjasa Pintar (TENN)

MEN’S 200 FREE

Gabriel Araya (Azura), Aryan Nehra (GSC-FL), Bora Unalmis (UN-MICH) all scratched into the C-Final.

#6 Maxime Rooney (PLS-PC)

(PLS-PC) #10 Marwan Aly ElKamash (ISC-IN)

#10 Bartosz Piszczorowicz (NSC-NC)

#16 Charlie Swanson (NOVA-VA)

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

Lockett Bowley (BD-FL) and Amelia Bodenstab (TXLA-ST) scratched into the C-Final.

#13 Bella Sims

#15 Caroline Bricker (COSA-CO)

MEN’S 100 FLY

Tate Bacon (UN-02-NC) and Tony Puertas (UN-01-UT) scratched into the C-Final.

#12 Chase Kalisz (ABSC-GA)

(ABSC-GA) #21 Sam Stewart (UN-01-MS)

WOMEN’S 400 IM

Kate Christian (TXLA-ST) scratched into the B-Final to combine into two heats.

#13 Karina Kanary (TXLA-ST)

#17 Aino Otava (MIA-FG)

19 Hayden Miller (CFSC-GU)

MEN’S 400 IM