Postponed Olympic Games Most Likely Headed To July Of 2021

On March 24th, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee released a joint statement confirming that the next Summer Olympic Games would be postponed to next year, 2021. The difficult decision was made in light of the ever-evolving global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The statement read that the Games would be “rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021”, with no actual timeline having yet been determined.

However, a potential new plan is bubbling to the surface, with the organizing committee pointing to July 2021 as the most likely time frame for the start of the Tokyo Olympics. (Kyodo News)

With July 24 of 2020 acting as the original opening ceremony date, a parallel time frame happening a year later would help minimize the number of changes to the existing schedule, organizers say.

‘Recent Olympics have been held over a 17-day stretch, with the opening ceremony on a Friday and wrapping up on the third Sunday. For those reasons, a time frame from July 23, 2021, to Aug. 8 has emerged as a strong candidate,’ reports Kyodo News.

“The games are meant to be in summer, so we should be thinking of a time between June and September,” Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori said yesterday.

Mori said the task force will most likely firm up the schedule by the end of next week, which is about the lead time included in our post yesterday about the International Olympic Committee (IOC).