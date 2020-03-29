Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Would You Rather Break A World Record Or Win An Olympic Gold Medal? (POLL)

A debate that has likely popped up at some point in conversation among a group of swimmers, or similar Olympic sports like running, is: would you rather break a world record, or win an Olympic gold medal?

It’s a complicated question and one where both answers are certainly justifiable. Below, let’s look at the case for each. Vote on which you believe in below.

Which Would You Rather Have?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

THE CASE FOR WINNING AN OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL

In swimming, the Olympics are everything. At least, that’s how it’s framed and looked at by many. In the US, once you’re out of college everything is geared toward performing at the Olympic Trials and then ultimately the Olympics. The sport is gradually moving away from the Olympics being the sole indicator of a successful career, but in many ways what an athlete does on the world’s biggest stage is what will define them to the public.

Winning an Olympic gold medal means performing under immense pressure. Four years of day in, day out grinding. The entire world watching. It can bring fame, sponsorship deals, and a feeling of accomplishment unmatched in the sports world. But, perhaps the most important factor in this debate is that an Olympic victory will go down in history and never be erased. The same can’t be said for a world record.

Another thought in favor of Olympic gold: an athlete’s legacy is often a huge motivator. They want to be remembered for being great. If you’re the world record holder but are unable to perform at the Olympics, you’ll likely be remembered for cracking under the pressure rather than being the fastest ever.

Ultimately, an Olympic gold medal is something you can touch, something you can show, something you can present as tangible evidence of your greatness. It’s durable, in a literal sense and in a sense of memory. It lasts forever, stands up in its glory without the need for elaborate context about the evolution of sport. A World Record will eventually be broken, and exist only as a memory. A wonderful memory, but a memory none-the-less.

THE CASE FOR SETTING A WORLD RECORD

The argument for the world record is relatively simple. Setting one means that, at the time, you’re the fastest (or furthest, highest jumper, etc.) in the history of the event. In winning the Olympics, you’re the fastest on that specific day. Of course, everyone is shooting to be their best on that day, but being the fastest ever brings a certain amount of prestige.

There are also certain factors that can interrupt someone’s ability to compete at the Games. Athletic careers don’t last forever, and the Olympics only occur once every four years. Injuries, illness, postponements and boycotts are among the things that could get in the way of an opportunity to win Olympic gold.

And there are definitely athletes out there who would be more satisfied with, for example, a 400 free world record of 3:39.50 over winning Olympic gold in 3:42.00. If you’re more concerned with maximizing your ability as an athlete, compared to winning the most prestigious competition in the world on one specific date, then perhaps the world record is for you.

6
Leave a Reply

5 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Easymoneysnipper

Thinking this is an obvious one. Imagine asking an athlete if they would rather set the WR in the Olympic semifinal then follow that up by losing or….becoming an Olympic champion.

I would say that very few choose the WR in this case

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
Ervin

Olympic gold medal hands down…no one can ever take that away from you…a world record will eventually be broken…some sooner that others but its inevitable

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Fly 100

Obviously a gold medal in the Olympics…wr’s get broken…1968 men’s 400 m. Free U.S. Olympic trials…prelims wr who didn’t make team in finals. Other examples as well. Can’t take away an Olympic title.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!