Popovici Logs Season-Best 1:46.19 200 Free At 2024 Euro Meet

2024 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

The 2024 Luxembourg Euro Meet saw its second day of action unfold with the likes of Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, David Popovici of Romania, and Diogo Ribeiro of Portugal in the water.

We reported how 30-year-old Olympic champion Sjostrom fired off a head-turning time of 23.87 to top the women’s 50m freestyle field. That outing overtook her previous season-best of 23.95 logged at the Berlin stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup and came within .26 of her own WR of 23.61 established last year in Fukuoka.

As for Popovici, the 19-year-old World Record holder took on the men’s 200m freestyle, where he found success in the form of 1:46.19 for gold.

The ‘Romanian Rail’ opened in 52.08 and closed in 54.11 to get the job done in the only time of the field under 1:47. Popovici’s result renders him just outside the list of the top 10 performers on the season and marks his first splash in this event for 2024.

Snagging silver was 30-year-old veteran Velimir Stjepanovik of Serbia. Stjepanovik registered a time of 1:47.84 while Frenchman Hadrien Salvan rounded out the podium in 1:48.82.

Of note, Popovici also raced in the B-Final of the 50m free, clocking 22.69.

Italy’s Simone Cerasuolo struck gold in the men’s 50m breast, hitting 27.14 as the top finisher. That got him to the wall comfortably ahead of teammates Federico Poggio and Alessandro Pinzuti who settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Poggio turned in a time of 27.61 and Pinzuti was also sub-28 in a mark of 27.92.

Cerasuolo’s effort this evening fell just .07 shy of the 27.07 put up for 9th place at last year’s World Championships. His personal best remains at the 26.76 established at the 2023 Sette Colli Trophy.

A trio of women were under the 31-second threshold in their edition of the 50m breast.

Leading the pack was Italy’s Arianna Castiglioni who got to the wall first in 30.71, her quickest time of the season.

Canadian Shona Branton produced 30.75 as the silver medalist and Martina Carraro, also of Italy, bagged bronze in 30.92.

Branton’s outing here checks her in as Canada’s 5th-fastest performer in history in this women’s 50m breast event.

Additional Winners