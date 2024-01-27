Sjostrom Scorches 23.87 50 Free At LUX Euro Meet

2024 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

Racing on day two of the 2024 Luxembourg Euro Meet, 30-year-old Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden fired off a big-time 23.87 to take the women’s 50m freestyle victory.

After producing a heats swim of 24.28 to claim the top seed this morning, Sjostrom entered her characteristic warp speed gear to handily defeat tonight’s final field for gold.

Behind Sjostrom’s 23.87 was teammate Michelle Coleman who scored silver in 24.94 while Lison Nowaczyk of France rounded out the podium in 25.33.

Sjostrom’s sub-24-second result established a new meet record, overtaking her own previous benchmark of 24.01 logged 6 years ago.

There seems to be no slowing down for Sjostrom with Paris 2024 on on the horizon. The Swede already nailed a new World Record last year at the World Championships, clocking a time of 23.61 to erase her own former WR of 23.67 from 2017.

She owns 4 of the top 5 performances ever produced in this event.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 50-Meter Freestyle:

Entering this Euro Meet, Sjostrom’s season-best checked in at the 23.95 notched at the Berlin stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.