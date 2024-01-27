Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sjostrom Scorches 23.87 50 Free At LUX Euro Meet

Comments: 8

2024 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

Racing on day two of the 2024 Luxembourg Euro Meet, 30-year-old Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden fired off a big-time 23.87 to take the women’s 50m freestyle victory.

After producing a heats swim of 24.28 to claim the top seed this morning, Sjostrom entered her characteristic warp speed gear to handily defeat tonight’s final field for gold.

Behind Sjostrom’s 23.87 was teammate Michelle Coleman who scored silver in 24.94 while Lison Nowaczyk of France rounded out the podium in 25.33.

Sjostrom’s sub-24-second result established a new meet record, overtaking her own previous benchmark of 24.01 logged 6 years ago.

There seems to be no slowing down for Sjostrom with Paris 2024 on on the horizon. The Swede already nailed a new World Record last year at the World Championships, clocking a time of 23.61 to erase her own former WR of 23.67 from 2017.

She owns 4 of the top 5 performances ever produced in this event.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 50-Meter Freestyle:

  1. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 23.61 (2023)
  2. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 23.67 (2017)
  3. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 23.69 (2017)
  4. Brita Steffen, Germany — 23.73 (2009)
  5. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 23.74 (2018)

Entering this Euro Meet, Sjostrom’s season-best checked in at the 23.95 notched at the Berlin stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.

2023-2024 LCM Women 50 Free

SarahSWE
SJOSTROM
10/06
23.95
2Shayna
JACK		AUS24.0912/12
3Cate
CAMPBELL 		AUS24.1010/06
4Kasia
Wasick		POL24.1812/03
5 Yufei
ZHANG		CHN24.2609/28
View Top 32»

In This Story

8
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

8 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bill Lumberg
6 minutes ago

she’s amazing

2
0
Reply
nuotostat
25 minutes ago

the all-time lists are missing sarah’s time of 23.62, also achieved in the 2023 world final.

5
0
Reply
Boomer
29 minutes ago

She one of the baddies that can drop a blistering fast swim at any time in the year (alongside McKeown)

4
-2
Reply
swimz14
1 hour ago

really really REALLY hope she finally nails olympics the way everyone knows she can. And I think she will

19
0
Reply
Alison England
Reply to  swimz14
21 minutes ago

I do too.

5
-1
Reply
Breezeway
1 hour ago

Sweet Geezus! I wish she was going to worlds to add to her WC golds.

4
-1
Reply
Joe
Reply to  Breezeway
1 hour ago

She is going to the Worlds.

8
0
Reply
Breezeway
Reply to  Joe
42 minutes ago

Oh, that’s great! For some reason, I thought she declined. Double up with a WC and Olympic gold

5
-1
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!