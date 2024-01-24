Sarah Sjostrom Headed To 2024 Luxembourg Euro Meet

2024 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

Friday, January 26th – Sunday, January 28th

Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque, Luxembourg

LCM (50m)

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Qualifying Event

This year’s edition of the annual Luxembourg Euro Meet gets underway on Friday, January 26th with the 3-day affair representing a qualification competition for the 2024 Olympic Games.

As in the past, we’re set to see a host of athletes from various nations, with organizers expecting 635 racers from 25 nations participating this weekend.

Among the contenders is multi-Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden. This Euro Meet marks the 30-year-old Swede’s first outing of the new year, last having competing on the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup circuit. Sjostrom placed 4th overall in the series’ point standings, with her fastest times checking in at 23.95 in the 50m free in Budapest, 53.25 in the 100m free in Budapest and a 24.97 in the 50m fly in Athens.

Sjostrom was originally entered in the 2023 edition of this competition but withdrew due to back pain.

South Africa’s Chad Le Clos, Austria’s Simon Bucher and Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro have also been identified by organizers as competing in Luxembourg.

Additional attendees expected to race are as follows:

Lena Kreundl (AUT)

Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT)

Marco Koch (GER)

Szebasztian Szabo (HUN)

Federico Poggio (ITA)

Tessa Giele (NED)

Thomas Verhoeven (NED)

Adela Piskorska (POL)

Miguel Nascimento (POR)

Ajna Crevar (SRB)

Velimir Stjepanovic (SRB)

Andrej Barna (SRB)