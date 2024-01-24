2024 Aussie Open Water Championships Kicked Off From Busselton Jetty

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN WATER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, January 24th – Saturday, January 27th

Busselton Jetty, West Australia

The 2024 Australian Open Water Championships kicked off today from Busselton Jetty. The competition spans 4 days with a total of 800 athletes expected to have taken part by the time all is said and done. Along with domestic athletes, swimmers from Japan, New Zealand, Seychelles, Italy and Sri Lanka are also expected to take to the open water.

Today’s action included the Open Men’s and Women’s 10k races taking place along with the 18-19-year-old divisions for each. For the latter races, qualification for this year’s World Junior Championships is on the line.

Topping the men’s 10k podium was 21-year-old Thomas Raymond. Raymond of Noosa hit the time pad in 1:53:23.83 to top North Coast’s Robert Bonsall by just over a second. Japan’s Kazushi Imafuku was next to touch, logging 1:56:38.39 as the 3rd-quickest swimmer. Raymond was last year’s title runner-up behind winner Nick Sloman.

Carlile’s Tayla Martin got it done for gold in the open women’s 10k, producing a winning effort of 2:11:32.82 after 8 laps of the 1.2k course. Behind her was Misa Okuzono who turned in a time of 2:13:16.70 while North Coast’s Rosie Wilson was right behind in 2:13:32.94.

Sam Thorpe and Xavier Collins placed 1-2 in the boys’ 18-year-old 10k while Emily Broun and Sienna Deurloo did the same in the girls’ 19-year-old edition.

Joining them with the inside running for selection for Junior Worlds were Luke Higgs, Lucas Fackerell, Daisy Quinn and Chloe Brodrick who went 1-2 in the boys’ and girls’ 16-17 years 7.5km swim.