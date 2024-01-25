David Popovici Expected To Race At This Weekend’s Luxembourg Euro Meet

2024 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

Friday, January 26th – Sunday, January 28th

Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque, Luxembourg

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

SwimSwam Preview #1

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Qualifying Event

Entries/Results

Livestream

We previewed the initially known high-profile stars headed to the 2024 Luxembourg Euro Meet this weekend, putting the spotlight on Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, South Africa’s Chad Le Clos and Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro.

Now that the entries have been posted, there’s another wave of big names revealed to be racing in Luxembourg beginning on Friday, January 26th.

Among them is World Record holder David Popivici of Romania. The 19-year-old ace is scheduled to race the men’s 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events on his road to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Popovici competed last month at the European Short Course Championships. The ‘Romanian Rail’ came away with a bronze in the 100m free, as his time of 46.05 placed 3rd behind winner Maxime Grousset of France (45.46) and runner-up Alessandro Miressi of Italy (45.51).

Italian veteran Luca Dotto will also be in the 50m free race in Luxembourg, accompanying Italian teammates Giacomo Carini, Simone Cerasuolo and Silvia Scalia who have joined the already-revealed Federico Poggio for the meet.

France will also have a sprinkling of talent across the 3-day affair, with Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, Mary-Ambre Moluh, Emma Terebo and Lilou Ressencourt among those appearing on the entries.

Finally, a British buzz will be about the Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque, with Sam Greenbank, Jamie Ingram, Theodora Taylor, Harriet Jones and Leah Schlosshan ready to make their marks.

Additional Key Entries:

Martine Damborg (DEN)

Alina Baievych (GER)

Jessica Felsner (GER)

Anita Bottazzo (ITA)

Martina Carraro (ITA)

Arianna Castiglioni (ITA)

Nina Kost (SUI)

Michelle Coleman (SWE)